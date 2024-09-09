Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
Malaysia: Visa exemption period extended for Malaysian tourists in China

Malaysia: Visa exemption period extended for Malaysian tourists in China
08 September 2024_ The Malaysian government is discussing extending the visa-free period for Malaysian tourists to China from 15 to 30 days. During Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's working visit to China, it is also expected to discuss extending the visa-free period until 31 December 2026. These issues will be raised during a meeting with Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. Ahmad Zahid's visit to China is part of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, which is being held in Lianyungang, Jiangsu. The news was reported by thesun.my. Malaysia-China cooperation also focuses on combating cross-border crime, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries' police forces.

Tag
Cina Malesia tourists in China thesun.my. Malaysia
