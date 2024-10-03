Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Warisan supports redistricting of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak

03 October 2024_ Opposition party Warisan has expressed its support for the move by the ruling parties of Sabah and Sarawak to secure one-third of...

Malaysia: Warisan supports redistricting of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Opposition party Warisan has expressed its support for the move by the ruling parties of Sabah and Sarawak to secure one-third of the parliamentary representation. The leaders of both states have already communicated in Putrajaya their request to restore the ratio of representation, lost after Singapore's exit from Malaysia. Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal stressed the importance of increasing the number of constituencies, as redistricting occurs every ten years. Shafie pointed out that since 1963, the number of parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak has increased only once. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Warisan is aiming to regain the lost state seats and is considering alliances with other parties, despite the historical tendency of Sabah politics towards single-party dominance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sabah Sarawak ruling parties of Sabah The news was reported by The Borneo Post
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza