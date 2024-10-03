Malaysia: Warisan supports redistricting of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak

03 October 2024_ Opposition party Warisan has expressed its support for the move by the ruling parties of Sabah and Sarawak to secure one-third of the parliamentary representation. The leaders of both states have already communicated in Putrajaya their request to restore the ratio of representation, lost after Singapore's exit from Malaysia. Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal stressed the importance of increasing the number of constituencies, as redistricting occurs every ten years. Shafie pointed out that since 1963, the number of parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak has increased only once. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Warisan is aiming to regain the lost state seats and is considering alliances with other parties, despite the historical tendency of Sabah politics towards single-party dominance.