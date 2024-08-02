Malaysia: Women's badminton pair Chen and Tina make history at the Olympics

01 August 2024_ The Malaysian women's badminton pair, Chen Kangle and Tina, reached the semi-finals of the Olympics, beating South Korea's Kim So-Young and Kong Hee-Yong with a score of 12-21, 13-21. This achievement marks the first time a Malaysian women's pair has advanced to the Olympic semi-finals, creating a new chapter in the history of Malaysian badminton. The two athletes, who had lost to the same opponents in a previous match in 2021, are now preparing to face the Chinese Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, currently the favorites of the tournament. The news was reported by 星洲日报. Badminton is a very popular sport in Malaysia, with a long tradition of success at international level.