Malaysia: Worrying corruption rate among public officials

10 November 2024_ Corruption among public officials in Malaysia continues to be a serious concern, with more than 40% of arrests this year involving public servants. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed that out of 1,252 arrests made between January and October, 547 were civilians, including nine in senior positions. Azam noted that 55% of reports received by the MACC involved public officials, highlighting the need for urgent action to address the problem. The source of this information is The Borneo Post. The MACC has opened 544 investigation files against public officials, alleging corruption and abuse of power, while the opening of a new office in Keningau aims to enhance the fight against corruption in an area covering 29% of Sabah.