Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: 'Zero Sugar' campaign launched to reduce sugar consumption

14 September 2024_ The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Malaysia has launched the 'Zero Sugar' campaign to reduce sugar consumption and promote a healthier lifestyle. The campaign, launched in Johor, will be gradually extended across the country, with the support of agencies and NGOs. Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub stressed the importance of raising awareness about the risks of excessive sugar consumption, especially to address the rising cases of diabetes. President of Puspanita and the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association, Datuk Nadzim Johan, described the initiative as timely and necessary. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The campaign aims to educate the public on the importance of reducing sugar intake and adopting healthier eating habits.

