Malaysia: Zulfarhan's mother prays for justice in front of the Kaabah

04 August 2024_ Hawa Osman, mother of Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, expressed her desire for justice for her son, who died due to bullying, while praying in front of the Kaabah in Makkah. During his pilgrimage, he brought with him a handkerchief and a photo of his son, asking Allah to punish those responsible for his death. Zulfarhan, who had 90 burn marks on his body, was the victim of violence by university classmates. The family has fought for seven years for justice, with the father postponing heart surgery to attend the legal processes, as reported by Metro Ahad. The story of Zulfarhan, a student at the National Defense University of Malaysia, has attracted great attention and solidarity in the country.