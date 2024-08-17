Mongolia: 2024 budget and economic development projects presented

August 17, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene has introduced the 2024 budget bill and amendments to it, along with proposals for the National Resources Fund. The government has received parliamentary support for the “Courage for Rapid Development” program, which aims to address the country’s economic challenges. Among the planned projects are significant investments in energy, infrastructure, and industrialization, with the aim of starting a new era of development. The source of this news is mnb.mn. The budget also includes funding for 15 regional and infrastructure development projects, highlighting the government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.