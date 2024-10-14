Mongolia: 2024 local elections see falling turnout

October 14, 2024_ The 2024 local elections for the Citizens' Representative Khural in Mongolia were held on October 11, with a turnout of 53.2% of registered voters. In total, 1,119,721 voters participated out of 2,107,709 registered voters, with Bayan-Ulgii province recording the highest turnout rate of 76.3%. However, this is a decline from the previous elections, where turnout was 60.4% in 2020 and 55.9% in 2016. Women accounted for 45.2% of voters, surpassing men, who made up 39.1%. The news is reported by The UB Post. Local elections in Mongolia are an important opportunity for citizens to express their political preferences at the provincial and district levels.