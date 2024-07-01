Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: 2024 parliamentary elections observed by 259 international observers

30 June 2024_ Mongolia's parliamentary elections on 28 June 2024 were well organised, according to the 259 international observers present. The...

Mongolia: 2024 parliamentary elections observed by 259 international observers
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 June 2024_ Mongolia's parliamentary elections on 28 June 2024 were well organised, according to the 259 international observers present. The candidates had the freedom to conduct their election campaigns, but the increase in wages and social benefits before the elections created an unfair advantage for the ruling party. The OSCE and the European Parliament noted that, despite an adequate legal environment for democratic elections, improvements are needed to fully protect fundamental rights. Observers also noted that the new electoral law increased the number of members of parliament and female representation. Unuudur.mn reports it. The elections saw the participation of 2.2 million registered citizens, with a generally peaceful and transparent electoral process.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Unuudur.mn reports it ruling party libertà freedom
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza