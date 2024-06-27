Mongolia: 2024 parliamentary elections ready

27 June 2024_ Mongolia is ready for the 2024 parliamentary elections, as announced by the president of the General Election Commission and other institutional representatives. Over 40,000 public officials were mobilized to ensure the correct conduct of voting operations. 1,341 candidates were registered, of which 61.3% men and 38.7% women, respecting the gender quotas established by law. For the first time, Mongolian citizens abroad were able to vote online, with a participation of 74.53%. Mnb.mn reports it. Voting operations will also include 100% manual checking of votes, overseen by more than 30,000 observers.