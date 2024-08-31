Mongolia: 2025 budget and economic development projects presented

August 30, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene today unveiled the draft budget for 2025, along with related laws on the National Resources Fund and the Social Security Fund. 2025 is considered a crucial year for the implementation of the government's program, aiming to address pressing economic issues and initiate regional development reforms. The budget includes a record investment of 6.9 trillion tugriks, earmarked for infrastructure and development projects, with a focus on reducing congestion in the capital Ulaanbaatar. This was reported by montsame.mn. The government aims to improve the quality of life and stimulate the economy through investments in transportation, energy and infrastructure.