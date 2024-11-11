Mongolia: 2025 budget approved despite objections

November 11, 2024_ Mongolia's 2025 budget has been approved despite objections from several political parties. The budget law aims to address fiscal challenges and allocate resources efficiently. This measure is considered crucial for the country's economic stability amid growing financial pressure. Objections raised mainly concern the distribution of resources and spending priorities. The news was reported by The UB Post. The approval of the budget is an important step for the Mongolian government, which seeks to ensure sustainable financial management in a period of economic uncertainty.