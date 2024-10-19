Mongolia: 2025 Development Plan Approved with Italian Support

October 18, 2024_ The Parliament of Mongolia today began discussion on the National Development Plan for 2025, approving the project with 67.3% of votes. During the session, a law was also discussed that provides for changes to the police force, in response to recommendations of the Constitutional Court. A significant aspect of the plan is the collaboration project with the French government, which includes the support of Italian companies for the construction of a national satellite. This project, which includes a loan on favorable terms, is considered crucial to strengthening relations between Mongolia and Italy, as reported by mnb.mn. Mongolia aims to improve its infrastructure and ensure the safety of its citizens through these development initiatives.