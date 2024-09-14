Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: 36th Book Festival Opened Under the Aegis of President Khurelsukh

Mongolia: 36th Book Festival Opened Under the Aegis of President Khurelsukh
14 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ The 36th Book Festival, organized by the non-governmental organization "World of Book Culture", was opened in Mongolia under the auspices of President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The event, which promotes reading and literary culture, was attended by over 500 local authors and publishers, as well as representatives from Russia, China, South Korea and Poland. During the festival, authors will present their works and various cultural events will take place, including exhibitions and meetings between readers and writers. This news was reported by mnb.mn. The festival is held annually on the third weekend of May and September, in accordance with a presidential decree of 2012, and attracts on average over 240,000 visitors.

