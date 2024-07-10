Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: 50 hectares of land granted for the Playtime Festival

July 9, 2024_ Kh.Nyambaatar, the Governor of the capital Ulaanbaatar, visited the 'Playtime Festival' last Sunday and granted ownership rights to 50...

Mongolia: 50 hectares of land granted for the Playtime Festival
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ Kh.Nyambaatar, the Governor of the capital Ulaanbaatar, visited the 'Playtime Festival' last Sunday and granted ownership rights to 50 hectares of land for the festival. The annual 'Playtime' festival was held this year from 4 to 7 July. Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar said that the Playtime music festival will further expand and become a youth culture, promising to build an asphalt road from the capital to the event venue, a parking lot and a reliable power source before the next festival year. This was reported by the news site gogo.mn. The Playtime Festival is an annual musical event that is very popular among young Mongolians.

