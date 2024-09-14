Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Accelerating the Digitalization of Social Insurance Services
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Protection of Mongolia is accelerating the digitalization of social insurance services. In the first eight months of 2024, 24 of 34 social insurance services have been digitalized, with 16 of them integrated into the E-Mongolia platform, serving 3.9 million citizens. This digital transformation enables faster, more convenient and transparent service delivery, reducing congestion, costs and corruption risks. Minister L.Enkh-Amgalan said that future plans will intensify digitalization efforts, enabling service delivery without in-person visits. This news is reported by gogo.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, is modernizing its public services to improve efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

