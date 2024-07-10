Mongolia: Agreement between the main parties for the coalition government 2024-2028

July 10, 2024_ Mongolia's three main parties, the Mongolian People's Party, the Democratic Party and the People's Party, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the coalition government from 2024 to 2028. Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene presented the agreement to the President of Mongolia, underlining the structure of the new government which will include 22 ministers and 16 ministries. The President urged the new members of the government to overcome political divisions and work for the good of the country. He also reiterated his support for recent constitutional reforms aimed at improving parliamentary representation. news.mn reports it. The President also recalled the importance of national initiatives such as the 'One Billion Trees' project and food security.