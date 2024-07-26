Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
Mongolia: Agreement to improve civil aviation safety signed with the United States

July 25, 2024_ The Secretary of State of the Ministry of Highways and Transportation of Mongolia, Batbold Sandagdorj, and the Deputy Administrator of...

26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 25, 2024_ The Secretary of State of the Ministry of Highways and Transportation of Mongolia, Batbold Sandagdorj, and the Deputy Administrator of the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Holly E. Canevari, signed a Letter of Intent on July 22, 2024 The agreement aims to improve the safety of Mongolia's civil aviation industry, train personnel and launch direct flights to the United States. This initiative will open up new opportunities for Mongolia's aviation industry and facilitate the integration of US safety standards. Cooperation between the Civil Aviation Authority of Mongolia and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will help the country meet the requirements set by the FAA, as reported by montsame.mn. The agreement represents a significant step in strengthening relations between Mongolia and the United States, while also contributing to economic and tourism cooperation.

