Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Airline Agreement with Italy during ICAN 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ During ICAN 2024, held in Kuala Lumpur, Mongolia signed an aviation cooperation agreement with Italy and Rwanda. The Mongolian delegation, led by the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, discussed the expansion of aviation and trade relations with these countries. The agreement provides for the establishment of direct flights between Mongolia and Italian cities such as Rome and Milan, thus facilitating international connections. The news was reported by montsame.mn, highlighting the importance of such agreements for the development of the Mongolian aviation sector. ICAN 2024 sees the participation of over 700 representatives from 83 countries, underlining Mongolia's commitment to strengthening its presence in the international aviation sector.

