Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:00
Mongolia: Amnesty International urges new parliament to respect human rights

3 July 2024_ Amnesty International, the Nobel Prize-winning international human rights organisation, has urged Mongolia's new parliament to respect,...

Mongolia: Amnesty International urges new parliament to respect human rights
04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
3 July 2024_ Amnesty International, the Nobel Prize-winning international human rights organisation, has urged Mongolia's new parliament to respect, guarantee and protect human rights and freedoms. The call was made through a document titled 'Mongolia: Human rights issues to be discussed for parliament 2024-2028'. Last week, the Anti-Corruption Authority examined the declarations of personal interest of 490 candidates for public office, approving 297 of them. Currently, checks are underway for a further 193 candidates. Unuudur.mn reports it. Furthermore, 39 complaints of corruption and conflict of interest were received and investigated, of which 8 were resolved.

