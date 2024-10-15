Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Artificial Intelligence for Traffic Management in Ulaanbaatar

October 14, 2024_ The Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, is implementing an AI-based traffic management system to improve traffic flow and reduce...

Mongolia: Artificial Intelligence for Traffic Management in Ulaanbaatar
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ The Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, is implementing an AI-based traffic management system to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. The project involves using cameras to analyze real-time data and optimize the operation of traffic lights. At a meeting of city officials, 34 proposals were presented to address the traffic problem, including the implementation of an E-Police application to report violations, montsame.mn reported. The move aims to modernize the city's road network, which is known for its challenges with traffic and urban mobility.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
city's road network The Mongolian capital Traffic management system Ulan Bator
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza