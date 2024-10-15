Mongolia: Artificial Intelligence for Traffic Management in Ulaanbaatar

October 14, 2024_ The Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, is implementing an AI-based traffic management system to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. The project involves using cameras to analyze real-time data and optimize the operation of traffic lights. At a meeting of city officials, 34 proposals were presented to address the traffic problem, including the implementation of an E-Police application to report violations, montsame.mn reported. The move aims to modernize the city's road network, which is known for its challenges with traffic and urban mobility.