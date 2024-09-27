Mongolia: Authorities must ensure hot water supply during winter

September 27, 2024_ In Mongolia, hot water provision is critical to the well-being of families, especially during the long, harsh winters. The sudden loss of hot water can cause significant inconvenience and health risks, making timely maintenance and repair of supply systems essential. Experts warn that lack of hot water can lead to hygiene issues and increased energy costs, as families may have to resort to electric heaters or boil water. It is therefore crucial that the relevant authorities promptly address hot water supply issues to ensure the comfort and safety of families during the winter months. The news is reported by The UB Post. Mongolia, known for its extreme winters, faces significant challenges in managing water infrastructure.