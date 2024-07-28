Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Baasankhuu Bavuudorj wins silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics

27 July 2024_ Mongolian judoka Baasankhuu Bavuudorj won the silver medal in the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris on 27 July 2024. After starting...

Mongolia: Baasankhuu Bavuudorj wins silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ Mongolian judoka Baasankhuu Bavuudorj won the silver medal in the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris on 27 July 2024. After starting her Olympic journey with a convincing victory, Bavuudorj continued to dominate in the subsequent rounds, reaching the the final. In the challenge for gold, she faced Japanese Tsunoda Natsumi, three-time world champion, but was defeated in a hard-fought match. B. Baasankhuu thus becomes the twelfth Mongolian athlete to win an Olympic silver medal and the second Mongolian judo woman to reach this milestone, as reported by montsame.mn. This success highlights the growing prestige of Mongolian judo internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mongolia silver medal silver second Mongolian
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza