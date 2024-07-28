Mongolia: Baasankhuu Bavuudorj wins silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics

27 July 2024_ Mongolian judoka Baasankhuu Bavuudorj won the silver medal in the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris on 27 July 2024. After starting her Olympic journey with a convincing victory, Bavuudorj continued to dominate in the subsequent rounds, reaching the the final. In the challenge for gold, she faced Japanese Tsunoda Natsumi, three-time world champion, but was defeated in a hard-fought match. B. Baasankhuu thus becomes the twelfth Mongolian athlete to win an Olympic silver medal and the second Mongolian judo woman to reach this milestone, as reported by montsame.mn. This success highlights the growing prestige of Mongolian judo internationally.