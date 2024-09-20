Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Bajan-Ölgii aims for one million tourists with government support

September 19, 2024_ A.Begaris, a construction engineer and chairman of the Bajan-Ölgii Democratic Party, said that the region has the potential to...

20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ A.Begaris, a construction engineer and chairman of the Bajan-Ölgii Democratic Party, said that the region has the potential to attract one million tourists if adequately supported by the government. Currently, the region is facing infrastructure challenges, such as the lack of sewage treatment plants and energy, which hinder the development of the construction and tourism sectors. Begaris stressed the importance of a long-term plan to improve education and health in the region, noting that Bajan-Ölgii could become a leading tourism hub. This was reported by news.mn. The Bajan-Ölgii region is known for its cultural diversity and breathtaking landscapes, and is inhabited mainly by ethnic Kazakhs.

