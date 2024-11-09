Mongolia: Ban Ki-moon discusses global challenges at Chinggis Khan Museum

November 8, 2024_ Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon delivered a speech at the Chinggis Khan Museum in Mongolia, addressing the topic of “Addressing Global Challenges: Mongolia and South Korea.” During his speech, he stressed the importance of international cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and fight climate change. Ban also highlighted the need for collective efforts to ensure a peaceful and sustainable future for future generations. The news was reported by montsame.mn. This event brought together leaders and representatives from different nations, highlighting Mongolia’s role as an active member of the United Nations and a promoter of peace and development.