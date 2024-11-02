Mongolia: Ban Ki-moon recognized for his contribution to sustainability

November 2, 2024_ Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has awarded the prestigious "Order of Chinggis Khaan" to Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the occasion of the 862nd anniversary of the birth of Genghis Khan. This award was given for his commitment to promoting the Sustainable Development Goals and fighting climate change. Ban Ki-moon is the second foreigner to receive this honor, after American academic Jack Weatherford. Mongolia has emphasized the importance of cooperation with the United Nations and Ban Ki-moon's contribution to strengthening ties between the two entities, as reported by mnb.mn. The award is a symbol of recognition for global efforts towards peace and social justice, themes dear to Mongolia and the international community.