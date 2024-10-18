Mongolia: Biodiversity and Climate Change Summit begins in Ulaanbaatar

October 17, 2024_ A multilateral summit in preparation for the Conference of the Parties to the UN conventions on biodiversity, climate change and combating desertification has begun in Ulaanbaatar. Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh opened the meeting by stressing the importance of jointly addressing environmental challenges, such as climate change and biodiversity loss. He also highlighted the need for an integrated approach involving all sectors of society, including government, private sector and civil society. The summit brings together over 180 participants from around 70 organizations, including diplomatic institutions and NGOs, to discuss policies and strategies to improve the environmental situation in Mongolia. The news is reported by montsame.mn. The Mongolian government is implementing initiatives such as the nationwide “One Billion Trees” movement to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.