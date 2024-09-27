Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: BRAVO CIRCUS returns with the art of Italian circus by Bruno Toni

September 26, 2024_ BRAVO CIRCUS is preparing to return to Mongolia for its fifth edition, with an event that promises extraordinary shows. During a...

Mongolia: BRAVO CIRCUS returns with the art of Italian circus by Bruno Toni
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ BRAVO CIRCUS is preparing to return to Mongolia for its fifth edition, with an event that promises extraordinary shows. During a press conference, Bruno Toni, founder of the famous Italian TONY CIRCUS, expressed his joy at presenting his circus to the Mongolian public, emphasizing the challenge of bringing circus art from Italy to such a distant land. The program will include performances by rare animals and talented artists from European circuses, with a special focus on Italian ones. The shows will be held from September 27 to October 6 at the Mongolian Wrestling Palace, as reported by news.zindaa.mn. Tickets are available on Ticket.mn, offering the opportunity to live a unique experience that combines the Italian circus tradition with Mongolian culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
program will mises extraordinary shows spettacolo Mongolian Wrestling Palace
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza