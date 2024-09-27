Mongolia: BRAVO CIRCUS returns with the art of Italian circus by Bruno Toni

September 26, 2024_ BRAVO CIRCUS is preparing to return to Mongolia for its fifth edition, with an event that promises extraordinary shows. During a press conference, Bruno Toni, founder of the famous Italian TONY CIRCUS, expressed his joy at presenting his circus to the Mongolian public, emphasizing the challenge of bringing circus art from Italy to such a distant land. The program will include performances by rare animals and talented artists from European circuses, with a special focus on Italian ones. The shows will be held from September 27 to October 6 at the Mongolian Wrestling Palace, as reported by news.zindaa.mn. Tickets are available on Ticket.mn, offering the opportunity to live a unique experience that combines the Italian circus tradition with Mongolian culture.