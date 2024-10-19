Mongolia: Call to arms begins in capital Ulaanbaatar

October 18, 2024_ Today, the call to arms began in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, and will continue until October 20, 2024. The process of distributing call-up notifications is currently at 72%, and unlike previous years, this year young people will be sent directly to military units after a centralized health check. In addition, a training program to improve English and computer skills for new soldiers has been introduced. This is reported by news.mn. The call-up locations are located in several schools and institutes in the capital, including School 96 in Bayangol District and School 14 in Bayanzürkh District.