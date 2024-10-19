Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Call to arms begins in capital Ulaanbaatar

October 18, 2024_ Today, the call to arms began in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, and will continue until October 20, 2024. The process of...

Mongolia: Call to arms begins in capital Ulaanbaatar
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Today, the call to arms began in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, and will continue until October 20, 2024. The process of distributing call-up notifications is currently at 72%, and unlike previous years, this year young people will be sent directly to military units after a centralized health check. In addition, a training program to improve English and computer skills for new soldiers has been introduced. This is reported by news.mn. The call-up locations are located in several schools and institutes in the capital, including School 96 in Bayangol District and School 14 in Bayanzürkh District.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
call up locations opzione di acquisto call to arms begins call
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza