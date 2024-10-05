Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Celebrating World Teachers' Day

05 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
05 October 2024_ Today marks the 58th Teachers' Day in Mongolia and the 30th World Teachers' Day, established by UNESCO in 1994. Currently, 54,200 teachers are active in all educational institutions in the country, contributing to the education of future generations. Teachers shared their experiences, expressing optimism about the future of the education sector. The news is reported by montsame.mn. The celebration highlights the important role of teachers in Mongolian society and their commitment to quality education.

education Mongolia Teachers
