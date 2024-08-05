Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Switzerland

05 August 2024_ The 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Switzerland was celebrated with the visit of the Mongolian...

05 August 2024_ The 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Switzerland was celebrated with the visit of the Mongolian President. The event highlighted the strong ties and cooperation between the two nations, with a focus on areas of common interest such as economic collaboration, cultural exchange and political dialogue. This celebration highlights the importance of international relations for Mongolia, a country located between Russia and China, which seeks to strengthen its global ties. The news was reported by The UB Post. Mongolia, known for its vast steppe and nomadic culture, continues to seek development opportunities through strategic alliances.

