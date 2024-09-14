Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Central Bank and Police Collaborate to Fight Financial Fraud

September 13, 2024_ The Central Bank of Mongolia and the General Police have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve fraud and money...

14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The Central Bank of Mongolia and the General Police have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve fraud and money laundering prevention. The agreement aims to strengthen training and awareness of banking operators and law enforcement regarding financial crimes. Despite awareness campaigns conducted in recent years, the number of frauds continues to be high, with over 7,000 cases recorded in 2024. The source of this news is mnb.mn. The initiative also includes the exchange of information on suspicious transactions and the analysis of data related to cybercrimes.

