Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
Mongolia: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Visits for 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 4, 2024_ Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will visit Mongolia from September 6 to 8, 2024, to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the People's Republic of China. This visit follows that of his predecessor, Wang Qishan, in 2019 for the 70th anniversary. Han Zheng, who has been in office since 2023, has attended significant international events and held prominent positions, including as the mayor of Shanghai, where he contributed to a significant increase in the city's GDP. After his visit to Mongolia, Han Zheng will attend the Eastern Economic Conference in Vladivostok, Russia, gogo.mn reported. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, has historically maintained significant diplomatic and trade relations with both countries.

