Mongolia: Ch.Nomin takes on the role of Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism

September 18, 2024_ Ch.Nomin has been appointed Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Mongolia’s new government, after being elected as a member of Parliament in Songinokhairkhan district. Her appointment is seen as an assessment of her performance over the past four years, during which she faced criticism for her management of the cultural sector. Nomin is tasked with coordinating policies in key areas for the country’s image, such as culture, sports and tourism, and will face challenges in enhancing these areas, unuudur.mn reported. Mongolia, known for its rich nomadic culture and natural landscapes, is now at a crossroads when it comes to sustainable development and tourism promotion.