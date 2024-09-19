Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Ch.Nomin takes on the role of Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism

September 18, 2024_ Ch.Nomin has been appointed Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Mongolia’s new government, after being elected as a member...

Mongolia: Ch.Nomin takes on the role of Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Ch.Nomin has been appointed Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Mongolia’s new government, after being elected as a member of Parliament in Songinokhairkhan district. Her appointment is seen as an assessment of her performance over the past four years, during which she faced criticism for her management of the cultural sector. Nomin is tasked with coordinating policies in key areas for the country’s image, such as culture, sports and tourism, and will face challenges in enhancing these areas, unuudur.mn reported. Mongolia, known for its rich nomadic culture and natural landscapes, is now at a crossroads when it comes to sustainable development and tourism promotion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as culture as after being elected as Ch.Nomin
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza