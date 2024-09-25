Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Collaboration between the University of Mongolia and the University of Trento for a double degree program

September 24, 2024_ Mongol University has signed an agreement with the University of Trento to launch a dual degree program in electrical engineering...

25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
September 24, 2024_ Mongol University has signed an agreement with the University of Trento to launch a dual degree program in electrical engineering and computer science. Selected students will be able to spend a year in Italy with a full scholarship, after completing three years of studies in Mongolia. The program will admit six students per year, with the goal of starting classes in 2025-2026. This initiative represents an important opportunity for cultural and academic exchange between Mongolia and Italy, as reported by num.edu.mn. The University of Trento is recognized for its excellence in research and teaching, and the program will help strengthen the ties between the two institutions.

