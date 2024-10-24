Mongolia: Collaboration between Ulaanbaatar and Italy for infrastructure projects

October 24, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar T. Davaadalai met with Italian Ambassador to Mongolia Giovanna Piccarreta and Leonardo Vice President Angelo Checcini to discuss future collaboration. During the meeting, Davaadalai expressed her intention to work with Leonardo to improve the public transportation system and reduce traffic in the Mongolian capital. Ambassador Piccarreta confirmed Italy's support to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Leonardo is a major Italian company active in the defense and security sectors, with a global presence in over 150 countries, as reported by mnb.mn. This meeting marks a significant step towards the development of infrastructure projects that could improve the quality of life in Ulaanbaatar.