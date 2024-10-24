Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Collaboration between Ulaanbaatar and Italy for infrastructure projects

October 24, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar T. Davaadalai met with Italian Ambassador to Mongolia Giovanna Piccarreta and Leonardo Vice President...

Mongolia: Collaboration between Ulaanbaatar and Italy for infrastructure projects
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar T. Davaadalai met with Italian Ambassador to Mongolia Giovanna Piccarreta and Leonardo Vice President Angelo Checcini to discuss future collaboration. During the meeting, Davaadalai expressed her intention to work with Leonardo to improve the public transportation system and reduce traffic in the Mongolian capital. Ambassador Piccarreta confirmed Italy's support to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Leonardo is a major Italian company active in the defense and security sectors, with a global presence in over 150 countries, as reported by mnb.mn. This meeting marks a significant step towards the development of infrastructure projects that could improve the quality of life in Ulaanbaatar.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collaboration between Ulaanbaatar Mongolian capital Mongolia During the meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza