Mongolia: Conference for the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership with China

September 24, 2024_ On September 24, 2024, a scientific conference will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Mongolia and China. During the event, a joint statement on the development of strategic relations between the two countries will be presented. In addition, several activities will be held, including the awarding of the prestigious "Kublai Khan" Prize of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences. The conference is part of a series of events highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between Mongolia and China, as reported by news.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, has historically maintained significant cultural and trade ties with China, which is one of its major economic partners.