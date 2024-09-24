Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Conference for the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership with China

September 24, 2024_ On September 24, 2024, a scientific conference will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia to celebrate the 10th...

Mongolia: Conference for the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership with China
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ On September 24, 2024, a scientific conference will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Mongolia and China. During the event, a joint statement on the development of strategic relations between the two countries will be presented. In addition, several activities will be held, including the awarding of the prestigious "Kublai Khan" Prize of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences. The conference is part of a series of events highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between Mongolia and China, as reported by news.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, has historically maintained significant cultural and trade ties with China, which is one of its major economic partners.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mongolia be presented Cina held at
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza