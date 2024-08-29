Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Construction begins on new Urt Tsagaan park in Ulaanbaatar

August 29, 2024_ Construction has begun on the new Urt Tsagaan Park, which will be built on the site of the former Urt Tsagaan Shopping Center in...

Mongolia: Construction begins on new Urt Tsagaan park in Ulaanbaatar
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ Construction has begun on the new Urt Tsagaan Park, which will be built on the site of the former Urt Tsagaan Shopping Center in Ulaanbaatar. Local authorities have announced that construction work will be completed by the end of the year, while landscaping will begin in March 2025, with the goal of opening the park to the public in the summer. The decision to turn the area into a public park was made after 96% of residents expressed support for the project, leading to the demolition of the unsafe building. The source of this news is theubposts.com. This project is an important step towards creating green spaces in the Mongolian capital, helping to improve the quality of life of citizens.

in Evidenza