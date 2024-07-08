Mongolia: Contract signed for Ulaanbaatar metro project

July 8, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar signed a management contract with a consortium of three companies, led by South Korea's Dohwa Engineering, for the Ulaanbaatar Metro project. The consortium will be responsible for the management and implementation of the project, which includes 11 kilometers of bridge structures and 14 stations. Preliminary construction and bridge structures will be completed by 2027, with the aim of preserving and enhancing the city's historical and cultural heritage. The project, financed by the Government of Mongolia and the Asian Development Bank, will create 5,000 jobs and improve Ulaanbaatar's public transport system. The UB Post reports it. The metro will be operational by 2028, reducing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility.