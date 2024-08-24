Mongolia: Controls intensified to prevent bubonic plague

August 23, 2024_ Mongolian authorities have stepped up checks to prevent the spread of bubonic plague and other infectious diseases, following a decree by the mayor of Ulaanbaatar. Checks were carried out at various road access points, involving several agencies, including the Department of Emergency and the National Center for Zoonotic Diseases. Over the past 14 days, 18,500 vehicles were inspected, with marmot meat found, but no traces of the plague bacteria. Checks will continue until October 15, 2024, as communicated by the Department of Emergency in Ulaanbaatar. Bubonic plague is a serious infectious disease, historically known for its devastating epidemics, and Mongolia has taken preventive measures to protect public health.