Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Cooperation agreements signed with Kazakhstan

October 29, 2024_ During an official visit, Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh and Kazakh President K. J. Tokayev signed several documents on...

Mongolia: Cooperation agreements signed with Kazakhstan
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ During an official visit, Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh and Kazakh President K. J. Tokayev signed several documents on strategic cooperation. The leaders agreed to elevate traditional relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan to the level of 'strategic partnership', expanding cooperation in various areas, including politics, security, trade and culture. In addition, an agreement was signed to facilitate mutual recognition of work periods for calculating pensions, benefiting over 3,000 Mongolian citizens currently employed in Kazakhstan. The news was reported by news.mn. These agreements are a significant step in strengthening ties between the two countries, both located in Central Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kazakistan Mongolia consenso The leaders agreed to
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza