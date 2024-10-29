Mongolia: Cooperation agreements signed with Kazakhstan

October 29, 2024_ During an official visit, Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh and Kazakh President K. J. Tokayev signed several documents on strategic cooperation. The leaders agreed to elevate traditional relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan to the level of 'strategic partnership', expanding cooperation in various areas, including politics, security, trade and culture. In addition, an agreement was signed to facilitate mutual recognition of work periods for calculating pensions, benefiting over 3,000 Mongolian citizens currently employed in Kazakhstan. The news was reported by news.mn. These agreements are a significant step in strengthening ties between the two countries, both located in Central Asia.