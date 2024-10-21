Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Cooperation with the Association for the Prevention of Torture intensified

October 21, 2024_ Mongolia has intensified its collaboration with the Association for the Prevention of Torture (APT) through a weekly engagement in...

Mongolia: Cooperation with the Association for the Prevention of Torture intensified
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Mongolia has intensified its collaboration with the Association for the Prevention of Torture (APT) through a weekly engagement in Ulaanbaatar. This partnership focuses on the inspection and supervision of detention facilities, particularly women's prisons. A key outcome of this collaboration is the plan to conduct a joint inspection of the women's prison in Mongolia in the coming months, to ensure that audit methodologies are in line with international standards. Both organizations are committed to identifying and addressing any shortcomings in the current inspection processes. The UB Post reports. Additionally, the Torture Prevention Office (TPO) is developing mobile applications to enable detainees to report abuse, addressing challenges related to accessing telephone networks in remote areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
weekly engagement Mongolia collaborazione collaboration
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza