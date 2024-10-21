Mongolia: Cooperation with the Association for the Prevention of Torture intensified

October 21, 2024_ Mongolia has intensified its collaboration with the Association for the Prevention of Torture (APT) through a weekly engagement in Ulaanbaatar. This partnership focuses on the inspection and supervision of detention facilities, particularly women's prisons. A key outcome of this collaboration is the plan to conduct a joint inspection of the women's prison in Mongolia in the coming months, to ensure that audit methodologies are in line with international standards. Both organizations are committed to identifying and addressing any shortcomings in the current inspection processes. The UB Post reports. Additionally, the Torture Prevention Office (TPO) is developing mobile applications to enable detainees to report abuse, addressing challenges related to accessing telephone networks in remote areas.