Mongolia: Corruption cases investigated by authorities increase

Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ During the week of September 9-15, 2024, the Mongolian Anti-Corruption Bureau investigated 65 criminal complaints, initiating proceedings for five of them. Nine cases were transferred to the prosecutor's office, while 50 complaints are currently under review. In addition, investigations into 940 criminal cases were completed, with 11 cases sent to court and 19 cases dismissed. The agency said that information related to corruption investigations is made public in accordance with the Transparency Law, as reported by mnb.mn. The investigations also involve public officials accused of corruption and abuse of power, highlighting the Mongolian government's commitment to fighting corruption.

