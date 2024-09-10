Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Corruption Investigations Increase

10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
09 September 2024_ The Mongolian Anti-Corruption Bureau investigated 60 criminal complaints between 2 and 8 September 2024. Of these, 7 were converted into criminal cases, while 9 were sent to the prosecutor's office with a recommendation to dismiss the case. Currently, 920 corruption cases are under investigation, with 6 cases ready to be brought to court. The agency stressed the importance of transparency and truth in investigations, as reported by mnb.mn. The investigations also involve public officials accused of abuse of power and corruption, highlighting the need to fight corruption in Mongolia.

