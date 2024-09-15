Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
September 14, 2024_ Mongolia has a total of 564.8 cubic kilometers of water resources, of which 98.1% is surface water and only 1.9% is underground....

Mongolia: Country faces water scarcity risk despite abundant water resources
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ Mongolia has a total of 564.8 cubic kilometers of water resources, of which 98.1% is surface water and only 1.9% is underground. However, about 80% of the population's water needs come from these underground resources, which are endangered due to inadequate exploitation practices. Although Mongolia is ranked 22nd among 145 countries in water resources, it is considered at risk of water scarcity in the future. The source of this information is unuudur.mn. Local authorities are called upon to take urgent measures to protect and manage water resources, especially in a context of increasing urbanization and demand.

