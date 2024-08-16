Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Creating an Atlas of Lake Khuvsgul for Environmental Conservation

16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Scientists from the Institute of Geography and Geoecology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences are working on an atlas of Lake Khuvsgul, which contains about 70 percent of Mongolia’s freshwater resources. The lake, recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is crucial to understanding and preserving its unique ecosystem. The atlas, which will include over 100 thematic maps, will be available digitally by the end of 2025 and will serve as a tool for policy makers and conservationists. The recent scientific conference in Alag-Erdene soum, Khuvsgul province, brought together over 80 experts to discuss the environmental and social conditions around the lake, as reported by The UB Post. This project not only aims to collect crucial data, but also represents a significant step towards the sustainable management and conservation of a vital natural resource for Mongolia.

