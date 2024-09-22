Mongolia: Credit Rating Improvement and Public Transport Problems

September 22, 2024_ Mongolia's credit rating has improved to 'B+', thanks to a stable mining sector, but problems with bus theft persist. In 2023, the Ulaanbaatar government signed contracts to purchase 810 buses, but the deal is now under investigation for corruption. In addition, the new law on child protection has been introduced, but its implementation has shown significant gaps. The source of this information is news.mn. The situation of public transport and child protection remain critical issues for the Mongolian government, which is trying to improve the quality of life in the capital.