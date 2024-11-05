05 November 2024_ The Mongolian government has been criticized for frequent budget changes, which highlight a lack of planning and transparency. Political promises to reduce spending have been unfulfilled, leading to rising public debt and concerns about inflation. In addition, excessive increases in government spending are limiting the space for the private sector, worsening the country's economic situation. The source of this information is news.mn, which notes that Mongolia is facing significant challenges in managing its public finances. The situation is further complicated by the country's dependence on mineral exports, which account for a significant portion of tax revenues.