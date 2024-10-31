Mongolia: Criticism of State Economic Dependence and Budget Reform Proposals

October 31, 2024_ A member of the Mongolian Parliament, J. Zoljargal, has expressed concern over the Mongolian economy's high dependence on the state, which currently accounts for 80 percent of GDP. In an interview, he stressed the need to reduce the government's role in the economy and reform the budget to promote a free market. Zoljargal proposed reducing the state's share of the economy to 40 percent and reducing the budget to 20 percent of GDP to help develop a more sustainable and competitive economy. The source of this information is news.mn. Mongolia, a country located between Russia and China, is facing significant economic challenges, and Zoljargal's proposals aim to stimulate a debate on how to improve the country's economic situation.