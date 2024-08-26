Mongolia: Criticism of the amendment of the law on the stability of the national budget

August 26, 2024_ Mongolian Member of Parliament G. Temuulen has expressed concern over recent proposed changes to the National Budget Stability Law, which could jeopardize the country's economic security. Parliament is debating the 2024 budget and related laws during an extraordinary session, amid allegations of attempts at "legislative theft" to alter stability rules. Temuulen stressed that the proposed changes would violate the law's core principles, which have been in place since 2014 to ensure economic sustainability. The source of this information is news.mn. The Budget Stability Law is crucial to maintaining control over public spending and government debt, which are essential to Mongolia's economic health.